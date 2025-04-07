Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz are getting closer after their respective breakups, sparking romance speculation.

However, sources go on to explain that following their high-profile splits, the pair have been spending more time together ahead of their appearances in the upcoming thriller "Caught Stealing."

Butler, 33, and Kravitz, 36, have been supporting each other through it all, according to an insider who spoke to The US Sun.

The "Elvis" actor is coming off his three-year romance with model Kaia Gerber, with whom he ended things at the beginning of this year after two years of dating. At the same time, Kravitz split from actor Channing Tatum last October, just when she starred in Caught Stealing with Butler.

Natural Chemistry, On-Screen and Off-Screen

However, a source close to the duo told the outlet that the chemistry between Butler and Kravitz is undeniable.

"Austin and Zoe have been spending time together over the past few weeks. They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it," the source said. "They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go. While they're keeping it under the radar, they've definitely developed a close bond."

The two actors share a strong connection on screen as well, having filmed an intense kissing scene in New York City last January for "Caught Stealing," which is set to be released later this year.

the hair. the cap backwards. their tongues when they kissed. the way he lifted her up…. austin butler and zoe kravitz i will NOT survive this movie pic.twitter.com/3zzCqLrhaN — Sarah | CLOIS (@sydglenx) January 8, 2025

Healing and Moving Forward

Both stars had a little bit of time to sit and reflect on their failed relationships.

Kravitz, the daughter of rock legend Lenny Kravitz, had previously opened up about her split from Tatum and expressed that she appreciated having him in her life.

She told Elle last year, "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. I feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

Similarly, Butler also recently split from Gerber after three years together. Butler and Kravitz both sought each other out for support and comfort during this time of transition.