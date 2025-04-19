The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, co-stars of the 2024 film "It Ends With Us," has become one of Hollywood's most high-profile disputes. Here's a rundown of their legal drama.

August 2024: Film Release and Early Rumors

"It Ends With Us," based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, premiered in August 2024 and was a box office hit. However, fans noticed Lively and Baldoni avoiding each other during the promotional tour, sparking speculation about behind-the-scenes conflict. Reports surfaced of alleged inappropriate remarks and uncomfortable on-set behavior, with Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, reportedly clashing with Baldoni over production decisions.

December 2024: Lively Files Sexual Harassment Complaint

In December 2024, Lively filed a formal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during filming. She also alleged that Baldoni and his team orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her reputation after she spoke out.

January 2025: Baldoni Countersues

Baldoni denied all allegations and responded with a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane. He claimed they launched a coordinated effort to ruin his career and reputation and accused Lively of trying to take control of the film's production. Baldoni also filed a separate $250 million libel suit against The New York Times for its coverage of the dispute.

Early 2025: Legal Maneuvering and Public Statements

Both sides filed motions to dismiss each other's lawsuits. Judge Lewis J. Liman consolidated the cases and set a trial date for March 9, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Lively's legal team subpoenaed Baldoni's phone and internet records, seeking evidence of the alleged smear campaign, while Baldoni's lawyers launched a website sharing their version of events.

February–April 2025: Escalation and Protective Orders

Lively amended her complaint, adding new allegations and naming additional defendants. She requested a stronger protective order after receiving threats, citing concerns for her family's safety. Meanwhile, both parties have accused each other of manipulating public opinion and attempting to influence the jury pool.

Taylor Swift's Unexpected Involvement

Taylor Swift, once a close friend of Blake Lively, has been unexpectedly involved in the legal drama. Swift's name surfaced in Justin Baldoni's $400 million countersuit, which alleges that Lively and her "megacelebrity friend" pressured him to accept Lively's creative direction for the film during a meeting at Lively's home. Sources say Swift attended the meeting unaware of its purpose and only expressed excitement about the movie, but Baldoni's legal team claims her presence was used to sway decisions.

Swift reportedly feels "used" and uncomfortable being referenced in the dispute, and has since distanced herself from Lively, skipping public events where Lively was present and ending regular communication. There is speculation Swift could be called to testify, though Baldoni's lawyer has said that decision will be made closer to trial.

Baldoni's Lawsuit Against Ryan Reynolds

Baldoni's countersuit does not stop with Lively. He has also named Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband, as a defendant, accusing him of participating in a campaign to damage Baldoni's reputation. Baldoni's legal filings claim Reynolds called him a "predator" in conversations with industry contacts and pressured Baldoni's agent to drop him as a client. Reynolds has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that his comments were personal opinions and protected speech and that he was only involved as a supportive spouse. Reynolds's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the claims, calling Baldoni's lawsuit baseless and rooted in "hurt feelings" rather than legal merit.

What Co-Stars and Industry Voices Are Saying

Several of Lively's former co-stars, including America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," have publicly supported her, condemning what they describe as a "vindictive effort" to discredit her. Author Colleen Hoover, whose novel inspired the film, also voiced support for Lively, calling her "honest, kind, supportive and patient". Actress Amber Heard and director Paul Feig have spoken out against the alleged smear campaign targeting Lively.

Within the "It Ends With Us" cast, Brandon Sklenar and Jenny Slate have shown support for Lively, while others have remained silent or neutral.

Latest Progress

As of April 2025, both Lively and Baldoni remain steadfast in their positions. Lively has publicly stated she has "no regrets" about pursuing the case, despite backlash and criticism. The legal proceedings are ongoing, with both sides preparing for the 2026 trial. Efforts at mediation have failed, and the court has warned both parties to limit public statements to avoid further inflaming the situation.

The trial is set for March 2026.