As legal tensions rise between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, fellow "It Ends With Us" star Brandon Sklenar is treading carefully — and confusing fans in the process.

This week, Sklenar was spotted at the airport, where a reporter asked if he had any message of support for his co-stars.

His answer was short: "Lead with love and compassion." He offered no further comments before heading to the baggage claim. While the statement sounded peaceful, many say it leaves more questions than answers.

According to DailyMail, the quiet remark comes months after Sklenar had openly shown support for Blake Lively, who filed a complaint in December accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on set and organizing a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has strongly denied the allegations.

Back in December, Sklenar reposted the original New York Times article that reported on Lively's complaint.

Along with the link, he wrote, "For the love of God, read this," and added a red heart emoji next to Lively's name. But since then, his public stance has become less direct.

Blake Lively’s love interest Brandon Sklenar initially shows his support for her, but has since taken a more neutral stance. pic.twitter.com/KIvgz71bnk — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) April 11, 2025

Brandon Sklenar Refuses to Pick Sides in Lively-Baldoni Feud

In March, while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party, The Hollywood Reporter asked Sklenar how he had been supporting Lively.

Instead of taking sides, he shifted focus to the film's meaning: "It's a tough situation. I just hope everyone remembers what the movie is about... supporting women and helping people through tough times."

Soon after, he appeared on CBS Mornings, where host Gayle King asked bluntly, "Are you Team Blake or Team Justin?" Sklenar laughed nervously and replied, "I'm Team It Ends With Us."

He went on to explain that the film holds deep personal meaning for him. Sklenar shared that someone close to him had experienced struggles similar to those faced by Lily, the character played by Lively.

According to the actor, being part of the film gave that person the strength to make a significant life change. He credited the story with having a powerful, real-world impact, especially for those dealing with similar issues.

Though Sklenar never directly commented on the lawsuits, he addressed the drama in a detailed Instagram post earlier this year, TheBlast said.

He urged fans not to attack the women involved in the film. "Vilifying the women... seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about," he wrote.

He mentioned that someone close to him once said the story had a life-saving impact on her. He emphasized that everyone involved in the film recognized the weight of their responsibility in bringing the story to life.

The actor ended his message with a simple plea: "Lead with love and please be kind."