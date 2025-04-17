Celebrity Big Brother fans are sounding off after a whirlwind episode featuring Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa's increasingly intimate bond, which some viewers are branding as "freaky," "confusing," and downright "hard to watch."

According to Daily Mail UK, the drama kicked off when Hughes referred to JoJo as "his girlfriend" while explaining why he chose actor Jack P. Shepherd to share a Chinese takeaway with him instead of the "Dance Moms" alum.

Siwa immediately shut down the label, clarifying she was not Hughes' girlfriend—but jokingly added she'd "remember" that he didn't share the food with her.

The comment sparked a storm on social media, with fans collectively groaning over what they see as an ongoing saga.

Many said seeing them together gives them the creeps and weirds them out.

"Chris being in love with JoJo Siwa was not on my bingo card," one fan wrote.

Another added, "I can't cope with Chris and JoJo anymore. It's doing my head in now with this weirdness.

As reported by Pride, some fans have said that Siwa just might be experiencing her "bisexual awakening."

Despite the backlash, the pair continues to dominate screen time. Their close bond hit a controversial note after they were caught breaking the house rules by communicating in secret during the night.

In a subtle moment caught by cameras, Siwa was seen tracing a mysterious message on Hughes' hand and whispering for him to "think about it"—before cryptically saying it "made sense."

Big Brother didn't let it slide.

The show's official X (formerly Twitter) account confirmed a penalty:

📣 RULE BREAK ALERT 📣



At 1:59 am JoJo wrote messages on Chris' hand in secret.



Big Brother has decided their punishment... They both must speak through a megaphone for all to hear until further notice 🫣 #CBBUK #CBBLL — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 14, 2025

Fans weren't impressed. "That's not a punishment, that's a punishment for us," fumed one viewer. Even co-star Daley Thompson chimed in, saying the duo seemed more entertained than remorseful.

The emotional undercurrents continued when JoJo later opened up in the Diary Room, revealing the secret message she had shared with Hughes, which touched on her gender identity. "It's something I'm not ready to be fully open about yet," she said.

"But it has to do with gender—how I feel. I've met a lot of females and love them, but I don't feel like I'm them. Met a lot of males, love them, but definitely not them."

Meanwhile, Hughes offered his take on their bond, confessing that Siwa had become "his person" in the house. "If she left, I'd be crushed," he admitted. "She makes me feel happy, comfortable, and like I can be myself. We're like two peas in a pod."

But fans remain divided, with many questioning whether Hughes is genuinely falling for Siwa—and whether the feeling is mutual.

After all, Siwa is already off the market.

The "Karma" singer went Instagram official with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs back in January.

In a sweet photo dump captioned "Photos from my girlfriend's camera roll," Siwa shared cozy snaps of the couple, including one of them snuggled up in the front seat of a Tesla Cybertruck. This has now been deleted.

Good thing at the time, Kath later showed the love right back, sharing a series of photos taken inside Siwa's car on their own Instagram. One image captured Siwa giving Kath a sweet kiss on the cheek, while another showed the couple sharing a kiss. This is not yet deleted.

Their posts confirmed months of speculation, after the pair were first linked in December 2024.