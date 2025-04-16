JoJo Siwa was game in answering questions about her sexuality following her seemingly flirtatious interactions with fellow housemate Chris Hughes on "Celebrity Big Brother."

The 21-year-old "Dance Mom" alum, who came out as pansexual in 2021 and has recently identified as gay, has been in a relationship with Kath—a non-binary partner—since November, which makes viewers wonder why she seems to be getting close to "Love Island" star Chris, 32.

The two have been spotted holding hands and cuddling in bed during their time in the CBB house.

Just two hours before stepping into the iconic "Celebrity Big Brother" house, JoJo Siwa opened up about her sexuality and expressed her love for partner Kath.

Speaking on Paul C. Brunson's podcast "We Need To Talk," which aired Tuesday, Brunson began the conversation by saying, "Let's start with sexuality and identity—that journey."

JoJo Siwa delved deeper into her personal journey with sexuality, recounting a significant experience from when she was 16. She formed a close friendship with a girl she met on a cruise ship, and although the girl initially said she had a boyfriend, JoJo had a strong instinct that she might be gay—something she hadn't felt about anyone before.

Over time, the two became best friends. About six months later, during Pride Month, the girl confided in JoJo that she had started to question her own sexuality and believed JoJo may have been right about her being attracted to girls. Despite knowing it wasn't ideal to make assumptions or pressure someone, JoJo admitted she had felt certain from the beginning.

A couple of months after that conversation, the girl became JoJo's first girlfriend.

At the time, JoJo still considered herself straight, and when her friend asked if she had a crush on anyone, she was hesitant to answer. Eventually, JoJo admitted to having feelings for a girl—the first time she openly acknowledged it to someone. Her friend responded by saying she had suspected it all along, which explained JoJo's emotional investment in her coming out journey.

JoJo also recalled discussing her feelings with her mother, who gently asked whether she liked the girl as just a friend or something more. Unable to lie, JoJo admitted it was more than friendship, and her mom said she had already figured as much.

Following Mickey Rourke's removal from the Celebrity Big Brother UK house for inappropriate behavior—including multiple homophobic remarks directed at JoJo Siwa—the spotlight has unexpectedly shifted to her growing closeness with fellow housemate Chris Hughes.

Since entering the house, the two have been nearly inseparable. Hughes notably comforted Siwa after Rourke told her, "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore," and later made a crude joke about tying her up and voting "the lesbian" out.

While Hughes was widely applauded for standing up for Siwa, their deepening connection in the days since has sparked new and unexpected questions.