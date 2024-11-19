JoJo Siwa and Dakayla Wilson have officially ended their relationship after publicly confirming their romance three months ago.

Siwa revealed the news during an appearance at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards on Monday, November 18.

"We have gone our separate ways, but she is an amazing girl," Siwa said, speaking with 'PEOPLE. "And I got my own fun holiday plans, and I know she's got her family that she's spent the holidays with. I'm happy for her that she has [them]."

While attending the event with 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Ezra Sosa, Siwa reflected on the challenges of navigating relationships in the public eye.

"You f**k up," she admitted to 'E! News.' "And you put things public that shouldn't be and unfortunately that is the only ways you learn sometimes. And I've had to learn some hard lessons but they've paid off in the end."

The split comes shortly after Siwa celebrated Wilson's 19th birthday in October with an extravagant $30,000 trip to Hawaii. The 21-year-old had described the trip as an unforgettable experience, sharing her excitement at the time.

"We're about to take her on the best birthday extravaganza, we're going to Hawaii. It's going to be a lot of fun," she told 'E! News' at the Gala of The Stars Awards in Beverly Hills. Siwa emphasized that the trip wasn't about the cost but rather about creating meaningful memories together.

"It's about the person, it's about the time and the thing you do and the experience," she added.

Despite the breakup, Siwa remains focused on her future, including her unique family plans.

Earlier this year, she shared her intention to have triplets named Eddie, Freddy, and Teddy, via three different surrogates when she turns 23. "I got three tattoos dedicated to them," Siwa revealed to 'E! News' in March. "Got a sperm donor lined up. We're ready. We just gotta be patient. I got a couple of years."