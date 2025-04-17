Thomas Rhett had an unforgettable moment at a show that led him to being placed in a wheelchair.

The country singer took a tumble in front of thousands of fans when he appeared at Forrest Frank's show on April 13. Video of the event was captured and posted online. The clip shows Frank performing his and Rhett's collaboration before he calls Rhett on stage. Rhett then begins to walk down the stairs toward the stage, but Rhett takes a tumble and falls to the floor once he reached it.

Rhett was then assisted by security guards to get back on his feet. The singer limped on stage to perform the song while remaining on one foot most of the time. Footage after the event showed Rhett in a wheelchair with a wrapping around his ankle.

Country star #ThomasRhett fell and injured his ankle at a recent concert, the cast of #TMZonTV breaks it down! 🩼🤕 pic.twitter.com/C91dqzlThz — TMZ (@TMZ) April 16, 2025

Rhett has since taken to his social media accounts to give an update on his injury.

"I sprained my ankle a million times playing sports and stuff, but I never felt it like that. Just missed a step. Welcome to 35, I guess is the new motto. Just got an X-ray and thank the Lord nothing is broken. I'm gonna star rehabbing like a college athlete," Rhett shared.

While Rhett is currently recovering from his injury, there has been no word on how the sprained ankle will affect his upcoming tour, which is slated to begin in June and go all the way through the end of September.