Newly released police bodycam footage is shedding light on the tragic deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their Santa Fe home on February 26.

The footage provides a closer look at the unsettling circumstances surrounding their passing, including the role their three dogs played in the discovery.

The 95-year-old legendary actor was found collapsed in the entryway of the home, next to his cane, and 65-year-old Arakawa was discovered in a bathroom in their residence. In a nearby crate, just steps from where Arakawa's body was put, their Australian Kelpie mix dog Zinfandel, or Zinna, had also died of apparent starvation.

Footage obtained by Radar Online shows Joey Padilla, owner of the pet daycare Santa Fe Tails, arriving at the home to tend to the surviving dogs and speak with investigators. Padilla, routinely took the couple's dogs in for the night, also gave insight into what the household was like.

"(The dogs) were really rough with Gene," Padilla said in the footage. "Betsy was the one who dealt with all of the dogs. Gene didn't do anything with the dogs. And that's why they slept in separate places, in different parts of the house."

In November, Padilla adopted the two surviving dogs, a German shepherd named Bear and an Akita-shepherd mix named Nikita, to make sure they were safe too.

Dogs Alerted Authorities to the Tragedy

When first responders arrived at the home, they were greeted by loud barks and tried to figure out where their owners are. Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya said, "They realized (the dog) was trying to say, 'Hey, come over here! Come over here!'"

According to reports, one of the dogs sat next to Hackman's body and refused to leave him. One dog, Nikita, on the other hand, was described as "skittish" and remained very close to Hackman and Arakawa, visibly distressed.

The Kelpie mix, Zinna, is said by authorities to have died as a result of neglect, following the deaths of the couple. The dog had just recently been seen by a veterinarian, was "mummified" in a crate. Unlike Bear and Nikita, who could enter and out through a doggy door, Zinna stayed locked up and was unable to access food or water.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the survivors of the dogs are now in good hands.

"They are healthy and receiving the best care in a familiar environment," Padilla said. "They are surrounded by people they know who love them and are committed to their safety."