Billy Ray Cyrus is beaming with pride over his daughters, Miley and Noah Cyrus, despite ongoing rumors of a family rift.

The country singer took to Instagram on March 25 to celebrate their musical achievements, sharing an emotional tribute that highlighted his admiration for their artistry.

"You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a dad who, in less than one week's time, has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by not one ... but two of his own daughters," Billy Ray wrote. "Flesh and blood ... completely taking their art to a whole new level."

Shortly after Miley Cyrus revealed plans for her upcoming album Something Beautiful and Noah Cyrus introduced her latest single featuring Fleet Foxes, a heartfelt message emerged, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the sisters' musical projects, ENews said.

The excitement within the family was further amplified as Billy Ray himself dropped a new song, Ask, on the same day as Noah's release.

"I'm so damn proud of both of you," the 63-year-old singer continued. "I'm actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can't see me. Have fun now and be happy! Love, Dad."

Billy Ray accompanied his tribute with a black-and-white image of Miley's album cover next to a snapshot of Noah from her new music video. He also shared the post via Instagram Stories, tagging both daughters with heart emojis.

“Holy shit, you are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a dad who with in less than one weeks time has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by two of his own daughters…i’m so proud of both u. I’m actually crying as i write this.” - Billy Ray about Miley and Noah pic.twitter.com/ZCLtzLKgTe — MileyUpdates (@MileyUpdates) March 25, 2025

Billy Ray Cyrus Praises Daughters Amid Family Rift Rumors

The public display of affection comes amid ongoing speculation about a strained family dynamic. Earlier this year, Billy Ray's son, Trace Cyrus, 36, hinted at tension, expressing concerns over their father's well-being.

In a social media post from January, Trace Cyrus expressed concern about his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, suggesting that he had been distancing himself from the family.

He emphasized that he and his sisters had been deeply worried about their father for years.

While Billy Ray never directly addressed Trace's claims, he did post a cryptic message shortly after, writing, "Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. 'The past does not equal the future.' Amen."

Despite the speculation, Noah has shown public support for her father. Just days before Billy Ray's Instagram tribute, he shared a text exchange with Noah celebrating their simultaneous music releases. "Doddy!! I love your single!" Noah texted, to which Billy Ray responded, "Whhhhooooo!!!!"

According to US Magazine, Billy Ray also posted about Noah's success, writing, "Congratulations Noie! I love your sign in NYC! It's crazy our records were released on the same day." Noah responded warmly, "Thanks, Fath!!! I love you so much. You're my inspiration. I'm so proud of us!"

Though the Cyrus family has faced public scrutiny over their relationships, Billy Ray's latest post suggests that music remains a strong bond between him and his daughters.