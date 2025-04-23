Netflix has announced that its acclaimed coming-of-age series "Heartstopper" will conclude with a feature film, bringing the beloved story of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring to its end.

The film will pick up directly after the events of Season 3, which saw Nick, Charlie, and their friends reaching new milestones in their relationships. It also ended with Charlie having returned home after spending some time in a mental health facility to treat anorexia nervosa and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The upcoming film will explore the challenges the couple faces as Nick prepares to leave for university while Charlie finds new independence at school. The feature film will come in lieu of a fourth season after Netlix failed to renew the series.

"'Heartstopper' will return, bigger than ever," the streamer posted on X (formerly Twitter). "A 'Heartstopper' movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman's upcoming volume six, is coming!"

Heartstopper will return, bigger than ever.



A Heartstopper movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman's upcoming volume six, is coming!!! pic.twitter.com/8SMgWlWCD5 — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2025

Kit Connor and Joe Locke will reprise their roles as Nick and Charlie, and both will also serve as executive producers on the project. The film is written by "Heartstopper" creator Alice Oseman, who will adapt the screenplay from her upcoming sixth and final graphic novel in the series. Wash Westmoreland, known for directing "Still Alice," will direct the film, with production scheduled to begin this summer.

"I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story," Oseman said of the film. "I'm so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion."

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the film, but with filming beginning this summer, fans can expect more updates soon.