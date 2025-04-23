Prince William and Princess Catherinewill mark their 14th wedding anniversary with a meaningful trip to Scotland, the country where their romance first began.

The royal couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, will spend April 29 and 30 on the Isles of Mull and Iona, located off the country's northwest coast. Their planned trip was first revealed by royal expert Rebecca English on X (formerly Twitter).

Prince William and Princess Catherine first met as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001. Both were living in St. Salvator's Hall at the time. Catherine later recalled she went "bright red" and felt nervous upon meeting William for the first time. Their friendship grew gradually during their first year. By their second year, William and Catherine, along with two friends, moved into the same apartment, and their close friendship soon blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Their journey will begin in Tobermory, the colorful harbor town on the Isle of Mull. Here, the couple will visit a community hub and the local producers' market at Aros Hall. They plan to meet with local artisans, sample regional foods, and learn about the island's agricultural progress and hospitality sector. The visit will also include a stop at a coastal croft, where they will see sustainable farming in action, meet a herd of Hebridean sheep, and help select vegetables grown on the land, according to Parade.

On the second day, William and Catherine will travel to the nearby Isle of Iona. There, they will join countryside rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service and participate in outdoor learning activities with local school children in the ancient Atlantic rainforest, one of Scotland's most precious habitats.

This trip is especially notable as it marks Princess Catherine's first overnight royal duty since her cancer diagnosis last year. After announcing her diagnosis in March 2024 and completing chemotherapy by September, Catherine has gradually resumed public engagements.