Sony Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the classic horror film "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

The new movie, set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025, brings back original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., reprising their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson. The cast also features newcomers Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Lola Tung, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

The trailer, released online Tuesday, opens with a chilling scene: Madelyn Cline's character is relaxing in a bathtub while her partner is attacked downstairs by the infamous hook-wielding killer known as "The Fisherman."

The film's plot closely mirrors the original, focusing on a group of five friends who accidentally cause a deadly car accident. Choosing to keep their involvement a secret, they make a pact to never speak of it. However, a year later, their past comes back to haunt them as a mysterious figure seeks revenge.

As the new friends are stalked one by one, they realize that their nightmare is not unique. They seek help from two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997—Julie James and Ray Bronson. In the trailer, Hewitt's character pointedly asks, "I just have one question. What did you do last summer?"

The film is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Lansky, based on a story she developed with Leah McKendrick.

The new film will be the fourth in the franchise, which began in 1997 with the movie of the same name. The franchise expanded with two sequels—I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998), which continued the story with returning cast members and new characters, and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006), a direct-to-video feature with a new cast and setting. Additionally, the series inspired a television adaptation in 2021.