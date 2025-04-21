Pedro Pascal is still dealing with the emotional weight of Joel Miller's brutal death in "The Last of Us," even a year after filming the scene.

The moment aired in the recent episode titled "Through the Valley," shocking fans and marking a major turning point in the HBO series.

"I'm in active denial," Pascal, 50, shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on April 20. "I realize this more and more as I get older. I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over."

According to USMagazine, Pascal has played Joel since the show's debut in 2023. In the latest episode, Joel is killed by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) in a violent scene involving a golf club and a final neck stab, all while Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is forced to watch.

The moment is a direct adaptation from "The Last of Us Part II" video game.

Although Pascal had long been aware that Joel's death was inevitable, actually filming the scene turned out to be far more painful than he expected.

He admitted to often avoiding his true emotions during the process. Having gone through the intense experience of season one alongside the cast and crew, he felt a deep bond with everyone involved, which made the moment even more difficult to process.

Pascal Describes Joel's Death as a Dreamlike, Physical Experience

The emotional weight of the episode wasn't limited to the audience—Pascal himself felt it deeply. Saying goodbye to the character was incredibly sad for him, as playing Joel had held significant personal meaning.

He described his reaction as intensely physical, almost like a violent reflection of Joel's own tragic end. The experience, he admitted, felt surreal—almost like being in a dream.

Executive producer Craig Mazin revealed that Joel's death had been planned from the beginning, USA Today said.

When he first spoke with Pedro Pascal about the role, he made it clear how the character's journey would unfold, emphasizing that this outcome was largely predetermined.

The episode carefully balanced violence with character development. "We actually tried to show quite a bit of restraint in what people see," Mazin noted. "It's important that Abby goes too far. There's justice, and then there's this other thing."

Although Joel's storyline seems to have concluded, Mazin suggested that Pascal's presence in "The Last of Us" isn't over just yet.

He hinted at the possibility of the actor returning in future episodes, potentially through flashbacks or other narrative devices.

Despite the sorrow behind the scenes, Pascal and co-star Dever shared a friendly moment on Instagram, hugging in the snow with Pascal calling her a "little miracle."