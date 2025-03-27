Marvel Studios has officially unveiled the star-studded cast for its upcoming blockbuster, "Avengers: Doomsday," set to hit theaters in May 2026.

The studio announced the movie's cast through a five-hour live stream event on Wednesday, with the list including MCU veterans such as Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Paul Rudd will return as Ant-Man, while Letitia Wright continues her role as Black Panther.

Robert Downey Jr., known widely for his role as Iron Man, is also set to make a comeback to the MCU. However, he will not return as the hero but will instead play the role of the villainous Doctor Doom.

The film will also introduce the new cast for the Fantastic Four, with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Additionally, Lewis Pullman will debut as Sentry, a character first appearing in the upcoming "Thunderbolts" movie.

The X-Men will also play a role in "Avengers: Doomsday," with Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen confirmed to reprise their roles as Professor X and Magneto, respectively. Alan Cumming will also appear to play Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijin will play Mystique, James Marsden will be Cyclops, and Channing Tatum will play the Gambit. However, fan-favorites Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) were not included in the initial cast announcement.

Other confirmed cast members include Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres.

Notably, several key MCU players were absent from the list. These include Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Chris Evans's Captain America, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.