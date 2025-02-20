Marvel superstar Jeremy Renner reportedly had a romantic relationship with a much younger influencer throughout 2024 while he was still recovering from injuries sustained during a snowplow accident.

Renner, 54, quietly dated Casandra "CC" Mason, 26, for about eight months. The relationship was "on and off". It happened after the pair bonded over their mutual health conditions: Renner being the near-fatal snowplow accident and hers being a survivor of thyroid cancer at a young age.

Their relationship was first reported on page six, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The outlet also noted that Mason would often spend time with the "Hawkeye" actor in Los Angeles and London, mainly when the latter was filming for the third installation in Netflix's "Knives Out" movie series.

It was not immediately clear how the pair met. Still, sources said Mason was initially concerned about the actor's "bad boy reputation," which may have stemmed from allegations previously made by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, including claims that he abused drugs and alcohol in front of their daughter and that he shoved a gun into his mouth and threatened to kill himself. At the same time, he was drunk and high on cocaine.

His reputation could also have been damaged by accusations that he insulted the family of his hairdresser, Amber Monson, with whom he had a relationship in 2023. The actor allegedly called the hairdresser's mom and aunt "f—king idiots."

Despite the actor's controversies, sources who spoke with Page Six said she found Renner to be a "sweet" and "inspiring person."

Renner and Mason are no longer dating, but sources said they remain good friends. No one was I was given their split.

The actor is still recovering from the snowplow incident, which left him with 30 broken bones, a collapsed lung, and a lacerated liver. Renner was airlifted to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, in the immediate aftermath of the accident. It was also reported that his neighbors were unsure whether he was still alive after being crushed by the snowplow and that doctors at the hospital feared he might never walk again.

Renner was discharged from the hospital two weeks after he was admitted to the intensive care unit.