JoJo Siwa's actions are hurting her ex-girlfriend, Kath Ebbs, who was just dumped abruptly after the reality star's stint in "Celebrity Big Brother."

Ebbs has opened up about the emotional pain of watching the star develop a romantic connection with Chris Hughes during their time together on Celebrity Big Brother.

As reported by Daily Mail UK, the 28-year-old Australian influencer, who uses they/them pronouns, recently revealed in a bombshell social media post that she and JoJo are no longer together, following a blindsiding breakup at the show's after-party.

JoJo Siwa, 21, had been on the reality show for 19 days and finished in third place, with Drag Race UK star Danny Beard securing second and Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd crowned as the winner.

During her time on the show, viewers watched JoJo Siwa grow close to Chris, 32, sparking a flirty connection that left fans questioning the nature of their bond.

The pair's friendship quickly became the subject of speculation, with many wondering if their relationship might have crossed into romantic territory.

In her emotional post, Ebbs acknowledged the pain of seeing her former partner fall for someone else while on television.

In a cryptic message, Ebbs suggested that JoJo Siwa had "fallen in love in real time" with Chris, reflecting on the agony of witnessing the situation unfold on screen. Fans said they just cannot imagine what Kath must be feeling as of the moment.

But Jojo Siwa seems unbothered with the aftermath of her actions.

Just days after her breakup with Ebbs, she and Chris were spotted together at a tennis club, further fueling rumors of their blossoming romance. The duo, who clearly hit it off during their time on the show, met up for a friendly tennis match.

A photo posted on X/Twitter shows the pair soaking up the sun at the club—Chris sporting a black vest, looking fit with a tennis bag over his shoulder, and JoJo rocking braids, a black t-shirt, and a silver chain.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have both been spotted for the first time since the Celebrity Big Brother Final — at a tennis club together #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/bkzLy9CKnD — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 27, 2025

The two were all smiles as they strolled through the swanky country club's restaurant area, with an eagle-eyed fan sharing a snapshot of the moment. "JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes were at my club earlier lol," the fan wrote.

Some also fans joked about the pair's chemistry, with one asking, "Girl, were they making out or anything u gotta tell us?"

Naturally, there were also others who criticized JoJo's attitude after her breakup with Ebbs.