Blake Lively has garnered public support from a number of well-known names in the entertainment industry following her lawsuit against actor-director Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and emotional distress during the production of "It Ends With Us."

The complaint, which has sparked widespread conversation across Hollywood, includes serious allegations such as Baldoni showing Lively nude images, referencing a past pornography addiction, and making inappropriate comments about her weight and her late father. A meeting reportedly took place with Lively, Baldoni, their lawyers, and Ryan Reynolds to address these issues.

Hollywood Rallies Behind Lively

Several of Lively's friends and colleagues have spoken out publicly, either sharing direct statements or reposting related articles to show solidarity.

Colleen Hoover, the author of the novel on which the film is based, took to Instagram to commend Lively's character. "@blakelively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," Hoover wrote. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Paul Feig, who directed Lively in A Simple Favor and its upcoming sequel, called the accusations against her "a smear campaign."

"All I can say is she's one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I've ever worked with," Feig posted on X. "I think it's awful she was put through this."

Jenny Slate, who appeared alongside Lively and Baldoni in It Ends With Us, voiced her support in a statement to Today. "As Blake Lively's cast mate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation," Slate said. "What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side."

America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, Lively's co-stars from "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," issued a joint statement condemning the alleged smear efforts. "As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," the three wrote in a shared Instagram post. "We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others."

Amber Heard, referencing Baldoni's use of the same crisis PR firm employed by Johnny Depp, issued a broader warning about online disinformation. "Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying 'A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on,'" she told NBC News. "It's as horrifying as it is destructive."