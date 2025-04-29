The father of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, is urging authorities to reopen the case into her death, claiming she had long warned she would never take her own life.

Giuffre, 41, was tragically found dead in her home in Australia last week. The details surrounding her passing are still under investigation.

While her family initially said she died by suicide, her father, Sky Roberts, now says her past statements raise serious questions. "She said many times that if she ever died by suicide, no one should believe it," Roberts told TMZ.

Giuffre, a well-known advocate for victims of sex abuse, had taken to social media in December 2019 to make her stance clear.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal... If something happens to me — in the sake of my family do not let this go away."

Her attorney also voiced doubts about the initial conclusion. The lawyer said there were "no signs" Giuffre was planning to take her life. "There's suicide, and then there's misadventure," the attorney said, noting the circumstances were unusual.

Giuffre's death came weeks after she posted online about a car crash she was involved in on March 24, claiming she had "just four days to live."

The statement raised alarm, though the bus driver and local police later disputed her version of the incident.

The 41-year-old mother of three had recently separated from her husband, Robert Giuffre, following more than 20 years of marriage. She had previously accused him of enduring years of physical abuse.

Virginia Giuffre rose to global attention in 2015 after accusing Epstein and British royal Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

In 2021, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew, accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was a minor.

According to the NY Post, they settled in 2022 for a reported $12 million, though Andrew did not admit wrongdoing.

Her attorney, David Boies, who led the case against Andrew, told Piers Morgan Uncensored, "She would have accepted Prince Andrew taking responsibility." Boies added, "I'd like to have him say he's sorry, even if he doesn't remember what happened."

Giuffre was widely known for her bravery in speaking out about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for aiding in Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Her father and legal team now want a full investigation to ensure the truth about her death comes to light.