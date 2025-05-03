JoJo Siwa has been generating headlines for multiple explanations in recent weeks, from her journey with gender personality and sexuality to her recent chemistry with Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother UK. However, one of the most talked-about moments entailed her co-star, Mickey Rourke, whose prejudiced comments toward Siwa sparked controversy.

In a candid interview with Us Weekly, the 21-year-old singer and dancer opened up about her reaction to Rourke's remarks and how she handled the situation.

Rourke, who is known for his volatile personality, told Siwa, "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore," a comment that Siwa chose not to respond to immediately. In her interview with Us Weekly, Siwa explained how the incident unfolded and how she came to terms with Rourke's behavior.

"I think I learned very, very quickly that Mickey is not a good man, right?" Siwa said. "But two truths can exist. I can say Mickey's not a good man. And I can say I have sympathy for Mickey."

In her interview with Us Weekly, Siwa elucidated how the incident unfolded and how she came to terms with Rourke's behavior. "I think one thing that Mickey has not gotten in a very long time in his life is sympathy or a conversation about something rather than a celebrity story, a movie he was in," Siwa added.

Despite the negativity of the encounter, Siwa maintained a calm demeanor during their exchange. "It was day two in the house — I think if we would've been deeper in, it would've been a different experience," she shared. "But I also think I've just learned you're gonna get nowhere by yelling at somebody."

Siwa also emphasized her belief in coexistence, even with people who hold differing views. "If somebody thinks differently than you, whether that be on different social or political things in the world, would you get them a band-aid?" she said as quoted by Cosmopolitan. "That's how I decide if I can be good to somebody or not."

She continued, "Mickey Rourke and I have different brains. We handle things differently. We're different people. I would, no matter what, if he cut his finger, get him a band-aid. And I think Mickey would give me a band-aid. I don't think he would know where they are, but the intention is there!"

The Karma singer's approach to the situation has sparked conversation about the importance of empathy and respect for differing perspectives. "If somebody has different views than you, that doesn't mean you cannot coexist," Siwa said, underscoring her belief in finding common ground despite ideological differences.

In the interview, Siwa also reflected on her past experiences with homophobia, including some encounters during her time at Nickelodeon. When asked if she had ever experienced such flagrant homophobia in person before, she alluded to issues she faced with the network after coming out in 2021.

"Over the phone for sure, with the company I used to be with. Not in person like that," Siwa explained. "I think it just took me away because I was like, 'this actually exists.'"

Siwa's openness about her experiences and resilience in the face of adversity continues to make her a powerful role model for many in the LGBTQ+ community. Despite the challenges, she remains steadfast in her belief that she is an example of how to "push through it."

In addition to discussing the controversy with Rourke, Siwa is preparing for the release of her new single, Bulletproof, later this month.