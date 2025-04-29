JoJo Siwa's recent breakup with Kath Ebbs is stirring speculation online after the singer's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, appeared to back a social media post suggesting the split had more to do with self-discovery than outside drama.

The 21-year-old performer called off her engagement shortly after filming "Celebrity Big Brother," despite previously expressing love for Ebbs, 28, during her time on the show. The breakup reportedly occurred during the show's wrap party.

Though JoJo remained quiet about the reason for the split, fans noticed that Jessalynn had reshared a TikTok video that speculated on the breakup. The video dismissed claims that the split was linked to fellow "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant Chris Hughes, instead pointing to JoJo's personal growth.

"JoJo has broken up with Kath because JoJo doesn't know who she is. She's figuring out herself," the TikTok creator said in the clip. "She went into that relationship when she shouldn't have, in my opinion."

The post, later resurfaced on Reddit, gained traction when fans realized Jessalynn had reposted it, fueling the theory that JoJo's decision was rooted in her desire to rediscover herself.

One Reddit user noted, "Did you see JoJo's mum reposted this?? Implying the breakup wasn't related to Chris but about JoJo finding herself."

JoJo Opens Up About the Breakup

During an appearance Monday on the UK's "This Morning," JoJo confirmed that the split was unplanned and happened naturally during a conversation at the wrap party.

"I'll be honest — that wasn't a plan. That wasn't an intention," she told hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard. "Initially I was told that they didn't want to attend the wrap party and then an hour into the wrap party, they wanted to... They straight up asked me if I was happy and I said no."

She added, "One thing led to another and that conversation did take place there."

When asked about her bond with Chris Hughes, JoJo acknowledged the closeness of their friendship but stopped short of labeling it romantic.

"Obviously we're close," she said. "He's a great guy. It's platonic, we have a lot of fun together — life is life. I don't know any future of anything. I'm really grateful for the bond we have and whatever life will do, life will do."

Chris also weighed in, calling their connection a "soulmate friendship."

"It's that energy where it's not the standard friendship," he said. "It was beautiful. My favorite thing I got from the show."