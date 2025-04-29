The dynamics between "Celebrity Big Brother" stars Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa appear to be evolving already, following their first joint interview since leaving the house.

The former "Love Island" star, 32, and "Dance Moms" alum, 21, caused a stir during their appearance on Monday's This Morning, as they discussed their relationship, which has been the subject of much speculation since their close bond was showcased on the show.

Despite Chris's comments about their "soulmate friendship," and Jojo claiming it's all platonic at the moment, it seems there may be more going on beneath the surface.

Body language expert Judi James has suggested that Chris may already be trying to distance himself emotionally, with JoJo still very much in the "bliss bubble" of their newfound closeness.

JoJo, fresh from a dramatic breakup with partner Kath Ebbs, 28, during the CBB afterparty, may actually be more emotionally invested in their connection than Chris.

Speaking to Daily Mail UK, Judi observed that Chris appeared "awkward" during the interview, describing his gestures as subtly pulling away from JoJo.

"The body language during this first 'couple's' interview suggests this is a reality 'no-mance' with Chris in particular gently but carefully uncoupling professionally, and maybe also emotionally, from JoJo, who shows some signs of wanting to remain in their bliss-bubble a little longer."

Further analysis revealed that during the interview, Chris sat closest to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, mirroring their body language, which Judi interpreted as Chris trying to define himself within the This Morning team, rather than with JoJo.

Meanwhile, JoJo, sitting further along the sofa, looked up at him with what Judi described as a "child-like" gaze, as though trying to gain his attention.

"Chris's attention when JoJo did get it involved a patting of her leg, which was a parental-looking signal to calm down as he turned his attention fully back to the presenters."

This subtle shift in their dynamic raises questions about where things may go between the two, more so when over the weekend, JoJo's TikTok account liked a video of her and Chris dancing intimately in the Big Brother house, with the caption, "Why does it look like there [sic] trying not to kiss when up close. Love is love."

Per reports, despite some of the backlash they have been facing, the pair spent their weekend together, enjoying "Sunday massages" and walks in the park.