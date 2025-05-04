Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have officially confirmed their romance to the public through a recent bold Instagram post.

On Saturday (May 3), internationally renowned supermodel Hadid shared a series of photos from her glamorous 30th birthday celebration in New York City. Among the snapshots, one stood out: an affectionate kiss between Hadid and the Oscar-nominated actor. This marked the couple's first public acknowledgment of their relationship on social media.

The photo showed Hadid dressed in a chic white top with her hair in a sleek bun. She was seen upping Cooper's face as they shared a kiss in front of her elaborate three-tier birthday cake. The moment marks a significant shift in their relationship, especially as the couple has kept their romance largely private since first being linked in late 2023.

"I feel so lucky to be 30," she wrote in the caption. "I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, and colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it's a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade."

Hadid and Cooper's relationship began quietly in October 2023, when they were first spotted having dinner together in New York City. In the weeks that followed, the pair were seen on several outings, including a weekend getaway and an off-Broadway theater date. Reports suggest that their mutual friend Taylor Swift played a role in bringing them together, even hosting the couple for a private retreat at her Rhode Island home.