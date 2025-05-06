Anne Hathaway turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala, but not just because of her designer look: It was her face.

The 42-year-old actress hit the red carpet for Monday night's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" event in a Carolina Herrera look that combined classic tailoring with plenty of drama. She was dressed in an oversized, white button-up shirt tucked into a fitted black-and-white striped beaded column skirt, her hair shaped into an asymmetrical, voluminous beehive.

As much attention as she commanded in that outfit, it was Hathaway's dazzling, youthful complexion that had people talking across Instagram and beyond — and re-sparking plastic surgery speculation.

One person said, "Whoa she really got some obvious work done on her upper face. Maybe brow lift. She's trying to distract/cover up with pulled back hair."

Another wrote, "Jaw, ponytail lift, and brow lift it seems!" while a third said, "Her plastic surgeon is top tier."

The "Devil Wears Prada" star drew praise and speculation for her minimal makeup and glowing skin.

On X, one person tweeted:

Anne Hathaway doesn’t age man #MetGala2025 — ARIES (@theevaofficial1) May 5, 2025

Anne Hathaway is the reason I’m not scared to get older. She’s literally so gorgeous & timeless — That girl (@vanillyshake8) May 6, 2025

Hathaway's more polished look also comes after similar speculation last month when she attended Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 fashion show with a high ponytail that highlighted her sharply contoured face.

Anne Hathaway attending the Ralph Lauren aw25 show pic.twitter.com/Xfh0GJHZYL — linda‎‎ (@itgirlenergy) April 17, 2025

Expert Opinion and Past Remarks

Plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie said this in 2023 to the Daily Mail that he suspected that Hathaway most likely had a nose job.

"You see it go from a slightly more plunging bulbous tip with a wide bridge to having a much more defined contour and thinner bridge and thinner tip and more tip projection," he said. "That's the leading sign of having a rhinoplasty."

Natural aging would account for at least several of the changes. Still, otherwise, "it does appear to be more maintained," which could be a sign of fillers, Botox, microneedling, and skin-tightening treatments, he noted.

"I also noticed her jawline is a bit narrower... that could be the normal loss of body fat or it could be some slight contouring to the jawline."

While Hathaway has never confirmed any beauty procedures, she has been open about beauty pressures. In a 2008 interview with Express UK, she confessed, "You just want to be cookie-cutter beautiful. And sometimes, you think, 'Maybe I could change something about myself to fit that mold.'"

"When I was growing up, I wanted a nose job, because I didn't think my nose was good," she said at the time. "Your face needs to have character if you're going to be an actor, or you're just kind of a face."