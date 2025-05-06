Jon Voight, one of the Trump administration's three "special ambassadors" to Hollywood, issued a "plan to rescue Hollywood" after the president announced 100% tariffs on films made outside the U.S. last week.

The 86-year-old "Midnight Cowboy" actor shared that he had met with a variety of entertainment leaders before bringing forward "recommendations to the president for certain tax provisions that can help the industry." He also revealed he spoke with President Donald Trump over the weekend, per The Hill.

"Some provisions that could be extended and others that could be revived or instituted," Voight divulged without offering additional details in the nearly 2-minute video. "This would help the movie and television production and our beloved theaters that are so important to the American family experience."

Plan to rescue Hollywood pic.twitter.com/VPq9McMG7b — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 6, 2025

Voight, whose daughter Angelina Jolie is a Hollywood powerhouse in her own right, went on to praise his friend, Trump, calling him "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln."

"Our president loves this nation and all the hardworking people in it," Voight stated. "He's a great businessman, a leader, and a caring person that will always do the right thing for this country, the people, and our beloved entertainment industry."

Voight's statement came after the president announced a 100% tariff on all films made outside the U.S. in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated," Trump wrote.

"This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!" he continued, adding, "WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!"

The Trump administration has since walked back on the 100% tariffs, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The White House said in a statement that "although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump's directive to safeguard our country's national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again."