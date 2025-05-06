Kim Kardashian was seen scolding a security guard after he accidentally tripped over the dramatic train of her dress for the Met Gala 2025.

Kardashian, 44, was seen exiting The Mark Hotel in New York City on Monday night accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter, North West. While making her way to her vehicle, a bodyguard accidentally stepped on the trailing hem of her custom-made Chrome Hearts black crocodile leather dress, studded with diamonds and pearls. The stumble caused Kardashian to momentarily lose her balance, and she quickly turned to scold the bodyguard.

Although Kardashian did not publicly comment on the incident, those present reported that she appeared to mutter something under her breath to the guard. Expert lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that the reality star reprimanded the security guard.

"Can you watch where you step?" she allegedly said.

The bodyguard regained his footing, and Kardashian proceeded to the Metropolitan Museum of Art without further issue.

Kardashian's striking Met Gala look—a two-piece black leather ensemble with a dramatic train and a matching fedora—was designed by Chrome Hearts to fit the event's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." She accessorized with a diamond choker and layered necklaces in accordance to the dress code "Tailored For You."

Kardashian's sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, also attended the gala, each donning custom designer pieces. Kendall wore a striking custom suit-inspired gown by Torisheju, featuring a cinched blazer top with a plunging neckline and a maxi skirt with a dramatic train, complete with a massive diamond necklace and a wide-brimmed hat similar to Kim's. Kylie opted for a bespoke Ferragamo halter gown with a sheer corset bodice and a long tweed skirt with a daring slit.

While North West joined her mother for preparations and left the hotel with her, she did not walk the red carpet due to the event's age restriction.