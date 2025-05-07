Just ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Met Gala, a surprising incident occurred outside the Carlyle Hotel involving celebrity stylist Jessica Paster and the New York Police Department.

Paster, known for dressing stars like Simone Biles, Miranda Kerr, and Quinta Brunson, was caught on video in a tense confrontation with officers and hotel security.

The incident, which occurred outside the luxury hotel where many celebrities prepare for fashion's biggest night, quickly spread online and among fashion insiders.

In the Reuters livestream of the event, Paster—dressed in a sweatsuit—is seen shouting, "I'm staying at this hotel!" as she's blocked from entering the lobby.

Moments later, she tries to use another door but is forcibly stopped and grabbed by two officers. A hotel staff member then intervenes and appears to guide her back inside.

Speaking to Page Six, Paster claimed she was simply following instructions. "I want to say that I am just a person staying at a hotel minding my own business, having the credentials on my wrist, and I got manhandled," she said.

She explained that she had tried to follow others' instructions by using the service door, but was told to return to the lobby. Shortly after, she said, she was unexpectedly attacked.

Jessica Paster Claims NYPD "Nearly Broke" Her Arms in Met Gala Weekend Clash

Paster added that she was in pain from the incident and believed the officer had nearly injured her. "She is lucky she didn't break my arms," Paster told the outlet.

Her assistant also defended her, saying anyone would have reacted similarly after being suddenly grabbed.

Security was especially tight at the Carlyle, with major celebrities like Rihanna, Sydney Sweeney, and J. Balvin staying there for the night.

Guests and staff wore wristbands to prove access—something Paster said she had shown to the officers.

The NYPD gave their version of the event in a statement, saying, "A female attempted to enter the main entrance of the Carlyle Hotel when she was stopped and denied entry by hotel security."

According to police, she was directed to the service entrance, and after verifying her credentials, was later allowed into the hotel by security, Pedestrian said.

While the altercation didn't stop Paster from styling her clients for the night, the footage of the clash became a hot topic behind the scenes. "Literally everyone was sending it to each other," one fashion insider shared.