Simone Biles not returning to the Olympics in 2028? The newly-minted Sports Illustrated 2024 Sportsperson of the Year has a thoughtful perspective on why stepping away is the right choice for her at this stage of life.

Of course, even without another Biles comeback in the works, the Olympian has long been regarded as one of the greatest in her sport — a title cemented by her remarkable achievements across multiple Olympic Games over the years.

But now, she reveals to SI, "Because I've accomplished so much, there's almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what?"

She continues, "I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done."

Biles made her Olympic debut in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, where she dominated the competition, winning four gold medals and a bronze. Her performances on the vault, floor exercise and all-around solidified her as a generational talent.

In the years since, she has become the most decorated gymnast in history, amassing over 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she showcased immense courage and resilience, withdrawing from several events to focus on her mental health before returning to win a bronze medal on the balance beam. Her return at the Paris Olympics in 2024 further solidified her legendary status.

Alas, the decision to retire wasn't made lightly, as she considered the sacrifices required for a potential comeback.

"If you go back, you'll be greedy," she says. "Those are the consequences. But that's also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you're younger, it's like, prom, college. Now it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?"

The words reveal a maturity and self-awareness underneath her legacy. Though Biles has achieved extraordinary milestones, she acknowledges that the full weight of her accomplishments may not resonate with her until years from now.

"I don't think the reality has set in of what I've exactly done in the sport," she explains. "I can see it, and I hear it from people, and I see a glimpse of it, but the full magnitude I don't think I've realized just yet."

Biles concludes, "I don't think I'll realize 'til maybe I retire and look back in a couple years like, 'Damn, she was good.' Because I can see that, but I do it every day. So for me, it's normal."