Brian Austin Green shared additional details on his past relationship with Megan Fox, and according to him, things didn't end well.

Green, 51, and Fox, 38, were married for a decade before splitting in 2020 after being together for a reported 16 years.

'The Beverly Hills, 90210' actor recalled just how awkward things got between the two of them before they finally broke up for good, admitting that one very normal thing in particular became really annoying to Fox.

The actor appeared as a guest on Tori Spelling's "misSPELLING" podcast, where she recalled Green telling her that "It annoyed Megan when you chewed because she thought she could hear it."

"I remember thinking at the time, like, 'How bad could it be? She loves him. Why like — that really bothers her?' But now my daughter's like, 'Mom, I can hear you chewing,' and I always think of you," Spelling, 51, told Green, adding that her daughter now hates the sound of chewing similar to Fox.

"I honestly think that the chewing thing was just like, she'd gotten to the point, I think, where things just weren't great, so I was just... It was... Everything was annoying her," Green said. "Which happens in relationships. I get it," he continued.

The actor explained: "You kinda get to that point where you're like, God, just the way you're shuffling your feet right now, the way you're putting that toast in the toaster is just driving you crazy. It's all that stupid little stuff, you know."

"That, to me, is when you have to make the choice of going, okay, we either are gonna go into therapy and we're gonna try and find, like, our connection and figure out what's going on now, or these things are gonna sink us," Green said.

Green and Fox called their marriage off back in 2020 days after she strutted the red carpet with new bae, Machine Gun Kelly, at the American Music Awards.

Although Kelly, known as MGK, proposed to Fox back in 2022, it's unclear whether the two are still engaged as of today.