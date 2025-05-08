Amazon is preparing to renew MrBeast's hit reality competition series, "Beast Games," for two additional seasons, according to industry sources and recent statements from company executives.

While an official announcement has yet to be made, the streaming giant is already casting for Season 2 and is reportedly in discussions for two more seasons. Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, hinted at the renewal during a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

"We're going to do a couple more seasons of that, I think, soon," he said, per Deadline.

Fellow panelist and executive producer, Sean Klitzner, also teased more seasons of the "Beast Games," adding that there's an "unlimited amount of good ideas."

"Beast Games" made its debut on Prime Video in December, quickly becoming a standout in the reality competition genre. The show, inspired by MrBeast's massively popular YouTube channel, features 1,000 contestants competing for a record-breaking $5 million cash prize—the largest in television history.

Early in the competition, contestants faced unique tasks like moving a 10,000-pound boulder as a team, choosing safe briefcases in a memory challenge, and capturing flags in a race that eliminated hundreds at a time. One memorable moment involved all contestants standing over trapdoors, where each row had to convince someone to self-eliminate to save the rest or risk the entire row being dropped from the competition.

As the series progressed, challenges became more psychological and strategic. Players participated in negotiation games, such as deciding whether to take money and leave early, or convincing others to sacrifice themselves for the good of the team. There were also games of chance, oversized beer pong, trivia contests, and intense physical challenges like sprints and dead hangs.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, serves as both host and executive producer.