Scarlett Johansson has spoken out about the surprising timing of the legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, calling the situation "weird" during a recent interview.

While Scarlett Johansson isn't directly part of the current controversy, her upcoming film "Eleanor the Great" is connected to it through Wayfarer Studios — the production company co-founded by Justin Baldoni, who is involved in the dispute.

According to ENews, the actress, who was once married to Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, said Wayfarer Studios was "super supportive throughout the process" of her directorial debut.

The lawsuit in question has quickly become one of Hollywood's most discussed dramas.

Lively has accused Baldoni and his colleague Jamey Heath of sexual harassment, while Baldoni has responded with a defamation lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and The New York Times, seeking $400 million in damages. All parties have denied the allegations.

"It's such weird timing," Johansson, 40, said in the interview with Vanity Fair published on May 14. Her film, "Eleanor the Great," is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, a major milestone for her directing career.

But the actress admits the surrounding controversy could cloud the moment.

Wayfarer Studios Attends Cannes, But Baldoni Stepping Back Due to Lawsuit

Wayfarer Studios will still attend the Cannes Film Festival to support Eleanor the Great, but co-founder Justin Baldoni will not be making the trip.

According to insiders, the ongoing legal conflict and negative publicity led to his decision to step back, despite the film being in official competition.

Adding to the tension, Wayfarer Foundation — the charitable wing of Wayfarer Studios — announced earlier this month that it would be closing down.

Co-founder Steve Sarowitz shared the news on Instagram, stating that the foundation would "honor all of our current grant commitments" before winding down operations.

According to legal experts, the ongoing lawsuit could have legal implications for "Eleanor the Great," potentially influencing how the film is handled in court.

Noted attorney Lisa Bloom told DailyMail that the success or failure of "Eleanor the Great" might be used in court to argue whether Baldoni suffered real financial damage.

"If it flops, Baldoni will blame the Blake Lively lawsuit," Bloom said. "If it succeeds, his theory that he just can't make it in Hollywood because of Lively will be obliterated."

Johansson, who has yet to meet Baldoni in person due to his commitments on "It Ends With Us," has largely remained focused on her film.