Orlando Bloom appears to be sharing his thoughts on his recent breakup with Katy Perry through spiritual quotes on social media.

Just days after reports confirmed the end of their nine-year relationship, Bloom posted two meaningful messages to his Instagram Stories on June 30.

"Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most," read one quote from Buddha.

According to Enews, the 48-year-old actor followed that with another note from late Japanese Buddhist leader Daisaku Ikeda, saying, "The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next day."

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry haven't officially said they've broken up. However, sources say the former couple ended things on good terms and remain focused on raising their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Bloom also has a 14-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

The breakup reportedly came after months of tension and distance between the two. Katy Perry has been busy with her Lifetimes tour in Australia, while Orlando Bloom was recently spotted in Venice, Italy, attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Newly single Orlando Bloom seemingly alluded to his breakup from fiancée Katy Perry by sharing cryptic Instagram Stories about new beginnings and bravely overcoming fears. pic.twitter.com/6ECIWB0oor — E! Australia & NZ (@EOnlineAU) July 1, 2025

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Split But Stay United for Daisy

Katy Perry was invited to the event but didn't show up. However, Lauren Sánchez commented on one of Perry's Instagram posts, writing, "We miss you Katy."

While Bloom turned to reflection and spiritual guidance, Perry shared her own lighthearted update by posting a smiling selfie with a quokka, captioned, "Mood: Quokka."

In another clip, she danced with friends and Daisy on a beach in Australia, giving fans a glimpse of how she's staying upbeat.

A source close to the couple shared that despite the separation, both are still communicating and working together to co-parent Daisy.

"It's not messy between them," the insider said. "They are still very much in touch." Bloom reportedly brought Daisy to visit Perry during her tour before traveling to Italy, US Magazine said.

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019, and the couple welcomed their daughter Daisy the following year, in 2020.

Before that, they had a short breakup in 2017 but got back together later that same year.. Though they've faced ups and downs, the breakup this time is said to be final.

At the moment, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are keeping things calm and respectful to make sure their daughter, Daisy. "They will keep their lives in Montecito," the source added. "They are prioritizing stability and consistency for Daisy."