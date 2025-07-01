Ariana Biermann, the 23-year-old daughter of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak, revealed she's been helping her mom with bills as the family continues to face serious money problems.

During Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Ariana opened up and shared her thoughts.

"The only time my mom asks me for money is if it's regarding the bills or it's something that she needs for the kids, and then she pays me back when she can."

Ariana revealed that her older sister, Brielle Biermann, 28, has also helped out by giving money to their mom and stepdad, Kroy Biermann.

"This was a joint partnership in taking the money," she explained. Ariana said she gave her parents a heads-up before talking publicly about the situation, PageSix said.

Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, who married in 2011, are currently in the middle of a messy divorce.

The couple, once stars of the reality show "Don't Be Tardy," have been facing financial struggles for years.

Earlier this year, they lost their Georgia home after it sold for $2.8 million. US Marshals forced them out in April.

Ariana Biermann Avoids Comment on Kim Zolciak Gambling Rumors

Despite everything, Ariana made it clear she isn't upset with her mom. Ariana expressed that, despite everything, she still sees her mom as her lifelong best friend and someone she deeply loves.

"Money should never ruin a relationship with your family. You can always make more money, and God blesses us in that way. I have my mom, and that's all that matters."

According to People, when asked if her mom has a gambling problem, Ariana chose not to answer. Ariana shared that her relationship with Kroy has been a bit of a rollercoaster throughout the divorce process.

She said it really depends on what legal action he's taking at the time, showing how much the process has impacted their bond.

Still, she said she considers him her dad no matter what. After marrying Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann took legal steps to adopt her daughters, Ariana and Brielle, officially becoming their father.

Earlier this month on "Next Gen NYC," Ariana shared that she found out two years ago that all the money she had worked hard to earn was gone. "I can't say exactly where it all went," she said.

The Zolciak-Biermann household includes six children: older daughters Brielle and Ariana, teenage sons Kroy "KJ" Jr. and Kash, as well as youngest siblings, twins Kaia and Kane, who are 11 years old.

Ariana says she continues to help support her siblings and isn't letting financial stress come between her and her loved ones.