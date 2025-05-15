Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed a personal "deal" she made with her husband, former President Barack Obama, early in their marriage, during a recent appearance on comedian Amy Poehler's new podcast.

Appearing on the Tuesday episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Obama discussed how teasing functions as a love language in her household.

The conversation touched on family dynamics, marriage, and what keeps her 32-year union with Barack Obama strong.

"Both Barack and Craig will say that I don't let them tease me," Michelle Obama said, referencing her husband and her older brother, Craig Robinson. "See, we have a deal — Barack and I in our marriage — and it started very early. It's like, 'I can tease you, but you cannot tease me.'"

Poehler responded with a laugh, noting that the former president "likes to tease."

But Michelle Obama said when she and their daughters — Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 — are together, "he doesn't stand a chance."

"We mercilessly go after him," she said.

She explained that teasing, for her, is an expression of affection. "So yes, teasing is our love language, which I tell him that," she said. "I said, 'When I tease you... It's like a love tap.'"

Poehler agreed with the sentiment, adding that "the more you know someone, the more safe you feel around them, the more you can poke."

"Manners are for people we don't really know," the Saturday Night Live alum quipped.

The conversation has sparked praise from listeners online, with fans calling the episode both hilarious and heartwarming.

On Spotify, one user wrote: "Michelle Obama might in fact be the most likable person on the planet."

New episodes of Good Hang with Amy Poehler are released Tuesdays on platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

Michelle Obama also co-hosts The Light Podcast and Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, both of which explore personal growth, relationships, and family.