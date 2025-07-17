Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child, and the news has sparked joy, especially in Pete's family.

On July 16, Elsie took to Instagram to share that she and Pete are going to be parents.

Alongside photos showing off her baby bump and a sweet moment with Pete cradling her from behind, Elsie added a playful caption: "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."

Her announcement also included a video from a doctor's appointment, a zoomed-in ultrasound image, and a few humorous memes that kept the mood lighthearted.

While fans were surprised, Davidson's mother, Amy Waters Davidson, couldn't be happier. "Pete's mom is thrilled," a source told ENews. "She can't wait to become a grandma!"

The pregnancy comes just a few months after Pete, 31, and Elsie, 29, confirmed their relationship.

Their romance first made headlines in March after the couple was seen enjoying a beach vacation in Florida.

Pete Davidson is going to be a Dad!



His girlfriend Elsie posted these photos on Instagram, including the "Love Island USA" viral meme "Mamacita".



Congrats to these two! 💕



📸: elsie/IG pic.twitter.com/pgSQiJZSWm — Virgin Radio Toronto (@VirginRadioTO) July 16, 2025

Read more: Pete Davidson Shares PDA Moment With New Girlfriend After Madelyn Cline Split

Elsie Hewitt Goes Instagram Official With Pete Davidson

A few days later, Elsie made things official on Instagram, posting a cozy video of Pete in a bathrobe.

Since then, the pair have kept a steady pace. They've appeared together at public events, including a New York Knicks game and the red carpet for an endometriosis fundraiser — a cause close to Elsie, who has openly shared her personal experience with the condition.

By May, sources confirmed the two were already living together. "They're very happy together and excited about this next step," one insider noted.

Though Pete's love life has often been in the spotlight, with previous relationships including Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, this chapter appears more grounded.

Pete has expressed frustration in the past about how his dating history overshadowed his work. In a February interview, he said, "It's embarrassing because you want people to write about your work."

Elsie, who once shared that she looks for someone who makes her laugh and treats her kindly, seems to have found that in Pete.

According to DailyMail, a model and actress originally from London, Elsie has worked with major brands like Guess and has appeared in shows like "Dave" and "Industry."

She also runs a foodie Instagram account, though it's been quiet lately — likely due to the baby news.