Zachary Levi has officially endorsed former President Donald Trump.

The 'Shazam' actor publicly endorsed Trump Saturday during the Reclaim America Tour in Michigan, joining the ranks of other celebs, including Lil Pump, Malik Obama — half-brother of Barack Obama, and Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga's father, who has also endorsed the Republican ticket.

Levi was once a supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — whom he called "the best we've had in a long time" — before RFK Jr. announced he would suspend his presidential campaign to support the former 'Apprentice' star.

"We live in a very broken [world]... and so I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump," Levi said. "We're here to make sure that we are going to take back this country."

"[Trump] gonna get us there because he's gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard," he said while moderating MAGA's "Team Trump's Reclaim America Tour."

The 44-year-old reflected on his upbringing and the shifting political ideologies of his parents, explaining, "My parents were Kennedy Democrats that then turned into Reagan Republicans."

In his speech, Levi also voiced deep concerns about the state of the nation and its leadership.

"We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff," he said. His endorsement of Trump comes as part of his broader dissatisfaction with what he sees as the dangerous direction the country is heading in, positioning Trump as the solution to America's challenges.

Levi's endorsement comes four years after he tweeted how he's "no fan or supporter of Trump."

I am no fan or supporter of Trump, and I find his behavior to be vulgar, callous, narcissistic, and lacking empathy. And while I’m not a Conservative, I know many who backed 45 not because they liked him, but because he was the only candidate they felt cared about their needs. https://t.co/6JuzZKWyF6 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 8, 2020

Back in November 2020, he wrote how he found Trump's "behavior to be vulgar, callous, narcissistic, and lacking empathy."

On Saturday, he confessed: "Within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town and this very well could constitute career suicide, so I'm glad I did it with you guys."