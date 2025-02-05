The Final Destination franchise is coming back to life with a sixth installment, "Final Destination: Bloodlines," which will be released in theaters soon.

Warner Bros. released the official teaser trailer for the newest addition to the cult favorite on Monday. The upcoming movie is the first since "Final Destination 5," which was released in 2011.

The franchise centers around a character who has a deadly premonition of their gruesome death, which cannot be avoided. Each character dies in a freak accident caused by everyday objects, such as tanning beds, pool drains, and elevators.

Here's all you need to know about "Final Destination: Bloodlines."

What is the Sixth Installation About?

"Final Destination: Bloodlines" is expected to follow the same pattern as its predecessors. The film will feature a college student named Stefanie as she attempts to track one person she believes could end the death cycle, according to the movie's descriptions as seen on IMDb.

However, the sixth installment will differ from the previous movies in that the main character, Stefanie, will not be involved in the deaths. Instead, she will uncover why a mysterious force has targeted her family for some time.

This approach could explain the visions triggering all death events in the franchise so far.

Another thing that makes the latest installation particularly interesting is the return of William Bludworth (played by Tony Todd). He is a mortician and the owner of Bludworth Funeral Homes. He has appeared as a recurring character who has extensive knowledge about Death, how it works, and how the survivors could potentially cheat it.

Budworth's true nature has yet to be revealed, but theories suggest he could be Death or an assistant to the mysterious force. Some theories also suggest that he could be a former survivor.

"Final Destination: Bloodlines" will be the last time Bludworth's character is seen as Todd passed away in November 2024.

The sixth installation of the franchise will be released in theaters on May 16.

'The Final Destination' Franchise: Escaping Death's Inevitable Grip

The Final Destination film series is a horror franchise centered on the idea that no one can cheat death. Each installment follows a protagonist who experiences a vivid premonition of a fatal disaster—such as a plane explosion, highway crash, or bridge collapse—allowing them to save themselves and others.

However, death soon hunts them down in the order they were meant to die, leading to a series of elaborate and gruesome fatalities.

Key Films in the Series:

"Final Destination" (2000): High school student Alex Browning foresees the explosion of Flight 180 and prevents several classmates from boarding. However, the survivors soon face a series of bizarre and fatal accidents as death seeks to correct its course. "Final Destination 2" (2003): Kimberly Corman has a premonition of a massive highway pile-up and manages to save a group of strangers. The survivors realize they are connected to the Flight 180 disaster and must find a way to break the chain of death's design. "Final Destination 3" (2006): Wendy Christensen envisions a fatal roller coaster accident. After preventing her friends from boarding, she discovers that death is still after them, using clues from photographs to predict the ensuing fatalities. "The Final Destination" (2009): Nick O'Bannon foresees a deadly car crash at a racetrack. He saves several people, but as they begin to die in gruesome ways, he attempts to understand and thwart death's plan. "Final Destination 5" (2011): Sam Lawton experiences a vision of a bridge collapse and saves his colleagues. They soon learn that killing someone else can buy them more time, leading to moral dilemmas and unexpected twists.

The franchise is known for its creative, Rube Goldberg-style death sequences and its chilling exploration of fate and mortality. As of 2025, the series continues with "Final Destination: Bloodlines," which delves deeper into the origins of death's design.