After suffering from a major heart attack, rapper Lil Troy is feeling better.

Lil Troy, best known for his hit song "Wanna Be a Baller" (1998), which made it to the Billboard 100, is on the mend after enduring the health scare. Now, according to 'HipHopDX,' Lil Troy is updating fans with promising news following the ordeal.

In a statement to "AllHipHop," Lil Troy, whose real name is Troy Lane Birklett, said, "I'm good feeling good and ready to get back to being Superman. Feeling bless[ed]. Getting to start a new life of [eating] right and going to the doctor and taking my meds."

This positive change is a major shift from the previous status shared about the emcee. As of yesterday, according to 'HipHopDX,' he was still struggling to stay alive.

Prior to Lil Troy himself sharing any news of his health status, his friend and fellow rapper Willie D took to YouTube giving fans news of Lil Troy's health. "The good news is he's still with us. The bad news is he's not out of the woods. I spoke to Troy this morning — he's alert but he's still in the hospital where he's been since Tuesday of last week."

Troy's single, "Wanna Be a Baller," has lost the majority of the artists that have worked on it leading many to believe that the track is cursed. Those who have passed that were involved in the number include Fat Pat, Big Hawk, Lil' Will, and Big T. Other than Lil Troy, Yungstar remains the only one who worked on the song that remains alive.

Lil Troy previously shared with the outlet his thoughts about the song's nature. "I've been saying [the song] is cursed for a long time. It's like that movie Final Destination when everyone starts dying right after each other. I started thinking about that when everybody started passing. And I'm like, 'I know I'm not next.' Everybody that got on that song or did something together, they start dying one by one after each other. I said, 'Oh no, it's not my time to go yet. No, no.' "

Between both YouTube and Spotify, the song reached over 200 million plays. The track cemented him in the world of rap fame. Now, in 2024, he finds himself on the up and up again.