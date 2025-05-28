Tom Cruise is showing his appreciation after the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie soared to the top of the box office over Memorial Day weekend.

The 62-year-old actor took to social media on May 27 to thank the fans and everyone who helped bring the film to life.

"This weekend was one for the history books!" Cruise wrote. "Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios."

According to TimesNow, he also gave a special shoutout to the movie theaters and their staff, as well as the teams at Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

"And most of all, THANK YOU to audiences everywhere for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain," he added.

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" made a significant impact at the box office. It earned $63 million in just three days in the US, and around $77 million by the end of the four-day holiday weekend.

That makes it the highest opening weekend in the franchise's history.

Tom Cruise was having to be the focus puller and his own camera operator and piloting the plane and performing on the plane and… McQ had to remind him to stop smiling.



“Stop looking like you're having fun!”😇#missionimpossible pic.twitter.com/psWg2S47I4 — 까시 (@thingstocarefor) May 18, 2025

Cruise Reveals Scene That Took Decades to Perfect

This movie is the eighth in the "Mission: Impossible" series and is being praised for its action scenes and emotional moments.

Tom Cruise, who stars as Ethan Hunt, is well known for performing his stunts in the action-packed series.

He recently shared that one scene in the movie "took decades to figure out," demonstrating the considerable effort he puts into his work.

Globally, the film made a significant impact, helping set a new Memorial Day weekend record. Paired with the release of Disney's "Lilo & Stitch," the two movies brought in a combined total of $341 million worldwide, JustJared said.

Fans of the franchise have been waiting for this final chapter, and the numbers prove they showed up in full force.

Cruise's long-time partnership with the studios and his constant push for bigger and better movie moments are a big part of the film's success.

Even with his many years in Hollywood, Cruise's enthusiasm for entertaining people remains unchanged. His post made it clear that making movies isn't just his job — it's something he truly loves.