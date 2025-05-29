Shock surveillance footage has emerged of rapper Tory Lanez being stabbed more than once inside a California prison weeks after reports regarding the violent encounter first saw the light of day.

The video, obtained and released by The Shade Room, shows a chaotic and brutal encounter between Lanez and fellow inmate Santino Casio.

The footage appears to be from a security camera inside the prison and depicts an awkward angle of the altercation, during which Lanez is seen on the ground as Casio continues to strike him.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was stabbed 14 times, according to earlier reports.

Injuries included seven stab wounds to the back, four to the torso, two to the back of the head, and one across the face.

Images from the scene show Lanez walking while covered in blood, visibly struggling from his injuries.

The rapper was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where his legal team later stated that he had suffered two collapsed lungs.

He has since been released from the hospital and transferred to a different facility — a standard procedure following serious assaults within the prison system.

Casio, the inmate accused of the stabbing, reportedly told investigators he felt threatened by Lanez, which prompted his actions.

Prison officials have yet to announce a motive or share additional details about any disciplinary or criminal charges that may follow.

Lanez's legal issues remain ongoing.

Following the stabbing, his attorneys revived claims suggesting he was not the shooter in the 2020 incident involving rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez's team has alleged that Kelsey Harris, Megan's former friend, was the one who pulled the trigger.

However, these assertions were not presented during the trial proceedings.

Megan Thee Stallion's legal team has strongly denied the renewed allegations and provided further evidence to dispute Lanez's claims.

"We continue to stand by the facts presented in court and reject any attempt to rewrite the narrative," Megan's attorneys said in a statement.

Lanez is now serving a 10-year sentence for felony assault and other offenses stemming from the 2020 shooting. He will be eligible for parole in 2029.

It's not certain whether Lanez and his defenders plan for the retrial or appeal to now hinge on the new allegations.