A resurfaced video showing Lauren Sánchez appearing visibly enamored with actor Leonardo DiCaprio has reignited criticism online just weeks ahead of her rumored wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The video, captured initially at the 10th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art & Film Gala in 2021, shows Sánchez sandwiched between DiCaprio and Bezos.

As per The Atlanta Black Star, the former news anchor is seen gazing at the Oscar-winning actor, smiling and leaning in as he engages in small talk, while Bezos stands nearby with a more neutral expression.

The clip, which periodically resurfaces on social media, circulated again this week, prompting a flurry of reactions.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Men, find someone who looks at you the way Lauren Sanchez looks at Leonardo DiCaprio."

Another post read, "Why does she have to flirt with every man except Jeff?"

Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, are reportedly planning an Italian wedding this summer, following six years of being together. Sánchez celebrated her bachelorette festivities in France earlier this month.

This is not the first time Sánchez has stirred headlines for her interactions with DiCaprio.

A more recent video, taken at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, shows her giving the "Wolf of Wall Street" star a kiss on the cheek, fueling further speculation about her behavior around the actor.

Critics have questioned the strength of her relationship with Bezos, citing instances of awkward body language and public flirtation.

"The body language between Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos," one X user wrote on May 23. "He knows she's performing for the cameras. Way too thirsty. Few weeks left to call off the wedding! We'll see."

He knows she’s performing for the cameras. Way too thirsty. Few weeks left to call off the wedding! We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/UZ1WYAiWL2 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) May 23, 2025

Sánchez, a former co-anchor of "Good Day LA," has also faced scrutiny for her revealing fashion choices, particularly after Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg was photographed appearing to notice her bralette at President Donald Trump's January inauguration.

Questions about Sánchez's past have also resurfaced.

In a May 26 Daily Mail report, former Denver Broncos wide receiver Anthony Miller, who dated Sánchez for four years and was engaged to her for over a year, alleged infidelity during their relationship.

"I couldn't really trust her... She was cheating on me with other guys," Miller said in a 2019 interview. The report described Sánchez as an "opportunist," a label still echoed by some critics today.

Both Sánchez and Bezos were previously married — Sánchez to Hollywood executive Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Their respective divorces were finalized in 2019, the same year their relationship went public.

Representatives for Sánchez, Bezos, and DiCaprio did not respond to requests for comment.