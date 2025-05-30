New details have come out about the ongoing tensions between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous parents, with sources revealing that Victoria Beckham allegedly hijacked the first dance at her son's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The incident occurred during Brooklyn and Nicola's Palm Beach wedding reception when Marc Anthony was performing as a gift to the couple, according to a source close to the Peltz family. Before the anticipated first dance between the newlyweds, Anthony called Brooklyn to the stage and then announced, "The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up...Victoria Beckham!"

"Nicola was stunned. She couldn't believe what was happening," an insider with knowledge of the events told People, adding that instead of the romantic first dance between bride and groom that guests were expecting, they watched as Victoria slow-danced with her son Brooklyn.

"It wasn't appropriate," another source said. "Everyone knew that dance was meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. She ran from the room crying."

The moment reportedly left the entire reception in shock, with one insider describing the silence as so quiet that "you could hear a pin drop."

Sources close to the Peltz family suggest Nicola believed the interruption was deliberate. The bride reportedly felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, particularly since it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant specifically for the newlyweds.

The couple married on April 9, 2022, at Nicola's billionaire father Nelson Peltz's $103 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The lavish celebration included nearly 600 guests and featured performances by Marc Anthony, who sang four songs for the couple.

This incident has reportedly contributed to ongoing family tensions between Brooklyn and his parents. The couple was notably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration in March. Recent reports suggest that despite attempts to reconcile, the relationships remain strained.

The source added that Brooklyn feels conflicted about the situation, describing his relationship with his father as sometimes feeling more like "business" than a genuine family bond. The wedding dance incident has reportedly resurfaced in recent disagreements between the families, continuing to impact their relationship three years after the Palm Beach ceremony.