Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon has become a "calming presence" in the actor's life, particularly following his recently finalized divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The 61-year-old Oscar winner and 32-year-old de Ramon have been dating since late 2022, developing what sources describe as a "really solid" relationship. Their romance began shortly after de Ramon's separation from "Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley, to whom she was married from 2019 to 2022.

"There's no pressure between them," a source tells People exclusively. "She gives him space when he needs it, but is always there when it counts."

The insider emphasizes that de Ramon "has brought a lot of peace into Brad's life" and describes their relationship as "easy and natural."

Pitt recently shared details about their relationship during a GQ interview published this week. When asked whether their public debut at the 2024 British Grand Prix was a calculated publicity move for his upcoming Formula 1 film, Pitt laughed off the suggestion.

"No, dude, it's not that calculated," he stated. "If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival in September, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Before that public appearance, they attended various high-profile events together, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's annual gala and the Santa Barbara Film Festival, but avoided posing for photographs.

De Ramon's supportive presence proved particularly helpful as Pitt finalized his lengthy divorce proceedings with Jolie. The former couple settled their divorce in December 2024 after eight years of contentious legal battles.

De Ramon encouraged Pitt to focus on moving forward rather than dwelling on past conflicts, sources said. "Ines encouraged Brad to move forward and focus on the future. She's grounded, drama-free, and just really good for him which is exactly what he needs at this stage," the source explains.

The couple, who celebrated their second anniversary in September 2024, recently spent the holidays together in Carmel, California, demonstrating the stability of their relationship. De Ramon works as vice president for the jewelry brand Anita Ko and maintains a low-profile approach to their romance.