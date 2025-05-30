In a new twist to Elon Musk's already complex personal life, an ex-partner has claimed the billionaire has fathered children across the globe — including one with a Japanese pop star.

Ashley St. Clair, who says she shares a son named Romulus with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, shared these claims in a report published by TheNewYorkTimes on Friday.

According to St. Clair, Musk once told her he had children with multiple women worldwide and even offered his sperm to "anyone" wanting a child.

"He said it was just his altruism," she told the outlet. "He genuinely believed these people should have children."

According to PageSix, St. Clair, a conservative writer, also shared that Musk wanted to keep both their relationship and Romulus' paternity secret.

She claimed that while she was giving birth in September, Musk sent disappearing messages via the Signal app asking her to stay quiet.

Documents obtained by the sources reportedly show that Musk offered St. Clair $15 million, plus $100,000 monthly until their son turned 21, in exchange for her silence.

She says she turned down the offer and went public with the story in February. She is now suing Musk for sole custody and child support.

What do you meeeaaaan elon musk is claiming to have a kid with an anonymous Japanese pop star pic.twitter.com/rXCYELDUC1 — Hina (@nagekinohina) May 30, 2025

Lab Test Confirms Musk Is Romulus' Father

In March, Musk acknowledged he had questions about the baby's paternity but said he had been sending St. Clair over $500,000 per year.

A Labcorp test reportedly confirmed a "99.9999%" likelihood that Musk is Romulus' father.

Musk, 53, is already known to have fathered 14 children. He shares six kids with his first wife, author Justine Wilson.

With singer Grimes, he has three more children: X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis is the mother of four of Musk's children, including their most recent, Seldon Lycurgus, People said.

St. Clair said Musk often talked about his fears over the world's falling birthrate and viewed his children as part of a "legion."

TheWallStreetJournal previously reported that he texted St. Clair during her pregnancy, saying, "To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates."

Musk has not commented publicly on the latest claims. His representatives have not responded to media requests.

As for the rumored child with the Japanese pop singer, no further details have been confirmed.