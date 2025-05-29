Elon Musk has voiced strong criticism of President Donald Trump's latest spending plan, warning that the new legislation could worsen the national deficit and undo key efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk currently leads.

In an upcoming interview with CBSSundayMorning, Musk expressed disappointment with the "Big, Beautiful Bill," a major spending package passed by the House on May 22.

While the bill supports tax cuts and defense increases, it is also expected to add nearly $3.8 trillion to the national deficit, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

"I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," Musk said.

Musk was brought into Trump's administration at the start of his second term to lead DOGE, a team focused on cutting wasteful government spending.

According to BBC, under Elon Musk's leadership, DOGE says it helped save the government $175 billion by cutting foreign aid and shrinking agency budgets. However, Musk now fears those efforts may be in danger.

Referring to the name Trump gave the bill, Musk added, "I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it can be both."

Musk Warns Trump's Budget Will Undermine Cost-Cutting Efforts

The bill, which is now headed to the Senate, has already sparked controversy within Trump's own party.

Though the president praised it for boosting military funding and extending tax cuts from his first term, critics have raised alarms over its projected cost and the potential impact on healthcare and energy programs, People said.

Musk's comments also come at a time when he is pulling back from politics. He told TheWashingtonPost on May 27 that DOGE has become "the whipping boy for everything," blaming the agency for problems it didn't cause.

He admitted that the federal bureaucracy is more challenging than he expected, making efforts to improve things in Washington, DC, a difficult task.

Earlier in April, reports suggested that Musk would take a smaller role in the administration and focus more on Tesla and SpaceX. Musk admitted he had spent "a bit too much time on politics" and plans to reduce political donations and activities moving forward.

Despite the shift, Vice President JD Vance said Musk will remain a trusted adviser. "Elon is going to remain a friend and an adviser of both me and the president," Vance told Fox & Friends."