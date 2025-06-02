Michelle Obama's recent date night with former President Barack Obama in Manhattan has sparked a wave of online speculation, with some social media users questioning whether the former first lady is using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic.

On Tuesday, May 28, the Obamas were photographed leaving the upscale Lowell Hotel restaurant in New York City.

Michelle wore a black ruffled two-piece ensemble from Zimmermann, featuring a V-neck top with sheer sleeves and a matching midi skirt. Barack opted for a classic black blazer and slacks.

While the couple's outing appeared uneventful, it quickly drew attention online, particularly centered on Michelle's noticeably slimmed-down appearance.

"Dang. Michelle on the Ozempic," one commenter wrote on Page Six. Another added, "What do I think? Semi-glutide, eg, Ozempic, Wegovy, or Zepbound."

A third comment read, "Looking at her face, she lost too much weight. BTW, which of the drugs was she on?"

Others refrained from making direct accusations, instead noting perceived changes in her appearance.

"What happened to Michelle's forehead........... WOW," another user posted.

Michelle Obama, who stands at 5 feet 11 inches, has consistently maintained a lean physique.

However, recent public appearances — including a live podcast taping with her brother, Craig Robinson, during the SXSW Film Festival in March — have fueled ongoing speculation about her weight.

At the SXSW event, she wore a burnt orange Western-style jacket with matching pants and black boots.

Despite the loose-fitting outfit, commenters claimed she looked thinner than usual, prompting concern among some fans.

"The beautiful Michelle Obama is dwindling away to nothing. She is getting so skinny soon she'll be a walking shadow," one Instagram user wrote. Another simply said, "Michelle lost weight."

The former first lady has not responded to the recent online chatter.

However, in a 2022 interview with People magazine, she discussed experiencing weight gain during menopause, explaining that it had prompted her to become more aware of her health.

"I never used to weigh myself. I'm not trying to stick to numbers, but when you're in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don't realize," she said at the time.

"We're all in menopause with stretchy [waist] bands and our athleisure wear on, and you look up and you can't fit the outfits you had last year.

I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more prudent."

Ozempic, a prescription drug initially developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, has recently gained popularity among celebrities for its off-label use in weight loss.

Despite growing public curiosity, there is no evidence that Michelle Obama has ever used the medication.

Neither Michelle nor Barack Obama has publicly addressed the latest round of speculation.