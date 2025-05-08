Michelle Obama recently shared a lighthearted yet poignant moment with her husband, Barack Obama, following the death of her mother, Marian Robinson, in May 2024.

During an episode of Michelle's "IMO" podcast, she recalled a conversation she had with the former president, in which he joked about her being "next up" after Marian's passing.

According to PageSix, Michelle, 61, opened up to her brother Craig Robinson about the conversation she had with Barack. "Barack was saying, you know, 'Well, you're next up.'

I was like, 'I'm not really ready to be next up,'" she explained, recalling how she humorously passed the responsibility to her husband and brother, saying, "I delegate that power to you."

Marian Robinson, who died at the age of 86, had been a constant presence in Michelle's life. She and Craig both revealed that their mother had been "preparing" them for the inevitable loss for years.

"Mom's been threatening to drop dead for 20 years," Craig joked, adding that Marian had left very specific instructions on how she wanted things to be handled.

Losing a parent is never easy, no matter the age, and Michelle and Craig agreed that stepping into their parents' shoes was a significant life change.

"It's a major shift in your life. I don't care how old you get. Mom and Dad are Mom and Dad," Michelle shared, noting how even in her role as caretaker, she still felt like a child to her mother.

Michelle Obama Talks Therapy and Mental Health in New Podcast Episode

The conversation also delved into the emotional adjustments the family is making after Marian's passing.

Michelle shared that losing a parent changes everything, and no matter how wise you become, there's always a comforting feeling of knowing that your mother "always knew more."

As Michelle navigates this new chapter of her life, she has also been focused on her own mental well-being.

On a separate podcast, Michelle revealed she is attending therapy to help her transition into her 60s, DailyMail said.

"I'm in therapy right now because I'm transitioning," she said, describing how therapy is helping her deal with changes in her life, such as becoming an empty nester.

She stressed the importance of mental health services and encouraged others to seek support.

In addition to dealing with personal grief, Michelle also addressed the ongoing public attention surrounding her marriage.

She humorously refuted rumors about potential marital issues with Barack, saying, "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it."

Michelle emphasized that her relationship with Barack is strong, despite the ups and downs, and that they both remain committed to their partnership.