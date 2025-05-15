Michelle Obama is getting real about marriage—right down to the nightly struggle over the thermostat.

According to Men's Journal, in a candid conversation on the "Good Hang" podcast with Amy Poehler, the former First Lady, 61, shared personal details about her relationship with Barack Obama, 63, including their ongoing "bedtime battles."

"Sometimes I get in the bed, and I'm freezing," Michelle said. "Other times, it's like, 'Oh my God, take my skin off.'"

Michelle explained that temperature preferences have become a playful point of conflict. "It's a battle with a partner because he's always cold and I'm like, 'Do not touch [the thermostat].'"

Michelle shared that there are times she wakes up in the middle of the night questioning her relationship with her husband.

"'Did you touch the thermostat? You touched it, didn't you?'" she joked. Barack now plays it safe, often responding, "I didn't, I swear." According to Michelle, he's "scared of the thermostat" at this point.

While the couple has been married for over 30 years, Michelle made it clear that small disagreements like these are normal.

Michelle Obama Talks Bedtime Routines and Marriage with Barack

Michelle also opened up about their nightly routine. She enjoys an early dinner around 6:30 pm, spending time catching up with Barack, and winding down early, PageSix said.

"I start thinking about bed at 8 pm — or as soon as I can," she said. "My head hits the pillow, and I'm out."

The couple, who married in 1992, continue to show strong unity despite recent divorce rumors. Michelle addressed the speculation during another podcast, saying, "Everybody would know if we were having issues." She made it clear she's not one to suffer in silence, stating, "I'm not a martyr."

Michelle also revealed a long-standing rule in their marriage: "I can tease [Barack], but [he] cannot tease me." She added that she and their daughters, Malia and Sasha, often poke fun at the former president, explaining, "Teasing is our love language."

Barack has shown his appreciation for Michelle publicly. On Valentine's Day, he wrote, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away."