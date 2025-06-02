Prince Harry reportedly explored the idea of adopting the surname Spencer, stepping away from the royal family name Mountbatten-Windsor. The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex is said to have consulted with Earl Spencer, his late mother Princess Diana's brother, during a recent trip to the UK.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex told the Daily Mail that the discussion between the two family members was "very amicable," but Earl Spencer advised against changing the surname due to the legal complications involved.

The source revealed, "They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step."

Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, bear the name Mountbatten-Windsor — a combination of the royal family name Windsor and the surname of Prince Philip.

If the dad-of-two had gone through with it, his daughter, Lilibet, would have been known as Lilibet Diana Spencer – breaking with royal protocol.

The surname Mountbatten-Windsor was established by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1960, blending Philip's adopted surname Mountbatten with the royal family name Windsor. The Duke of Edinburgh relinquished his Greek and Danish titles and adopted Mountbatten when he became a British citizen.

Harry and Meghan Markle have emphasized that they are sensitive to their titles and family names. When they got married in 2018, they became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Harry's official title transitioned from Prince Henry of Wales to the Duke of Sussex.

The Duchess of Sussex has publicly expressed the importance of the family name she shares with her children, once correcting Mindy Kaling during a Netflix show appearance, saying, "It's so funny you keep saying 'Meghan Markle.' you know I'm Sussex now."

The former "Suits" star went on, "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go 'This is OUR family name. Our little family name.'"

The couple's children officially became Prince and Princess in 2023, after the couple announced they were being christened and King Charles III took the throne. Prior to that, Archie and Lilibet were identified as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet.

Happy wool wedding anniversary to Harry and Meghan Sussex 🎉🎉🎉



May their marriage and fruitful lives with Archie and Lilibet continue to flourish ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9R0shCVH5f — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) May 19, 2025

Meghan is Still Using the HRH Title

Meghan has been accused of flouting her "Her Royal Highness" (HRH) title in private communications despite stepping back from royal duties.

In a podcast interview, Meghan posted a picture of a gift basket sent to friend Jamie Kern Lima, along with a note signed "With the compliments of HRH the Duchess of Sussex."

Although Meghan, it had been claimed, only used the title in private, its use was challenged as inappropriate by a royal commentator following her multiple promises to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In the same interview, Meghan shared how difficult being a royal could be, saying it felt as if she were "in the trenches."