Political insiders are urging Kamala Harris to stay away from Meghan Markle as reports continue to circulate that she might run for governor of California.

Harris, who served as a vice president, senator and as California's attorney general, is said to be contemplating the future of her political career after she failed to win the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. With Governor Gavin Newsom nearing the end of his term due to term limits, Harris is said to be one of the top Democratic figures considering a bid to succeed him.

While some of her famous allies may offer public support, political strategists are warning Harris to avoid aligning herself with the Duchess of Sussex.

"It would reinforce the stereotype of Kamala Harris being an out-of-touch elitist who is more interested in royalty than the struggles of Californians," one political insider told the Daily Mail.

Celebrity Endorsement Called a Liability

Markle is out there with her lifestyle brand and podcast, with the public's opinion decidedly mixed. The latest polls show her approval in the US at around 41%. In the UK, she's even more unpopular, reaching a record low of 20%.

Tab Berg, a Republican political strategist based in California, said celebrity endorsements have become politically risky.

"In general, celebrity endorsements are now a net negative," Berg told the Daily Mail. "It's not a working formula. There's a tiny number of voters who look for what celebrities say."

Berg added, "I don't think any of the [major] players [in California] would take her seriously."

Read more: Kamala Harris Interview Nominated for Emmy After Trump Sued CBS for Deceptive Editing of Same Interview

Royals Reportedly Disappointed by Election Outcome

Meanwhile, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, 40, are said to be navigating an uncertain future following Donald Trump's return to the White House.

"They feel very torn about what to do next," a source told Radar Online last year. "They honestly thought Kamala Harris would get in and they would be friends with the President – this is a hellish situation for them."

Harry has expressed concern over potential deportation, given his past admissions of drug use, which could jeopardize his US visa status.

"Harry's worried about deportation happening; he's worried about leaving. Meghan fears Harry having to leave the US, too," the source added. "They're both feeling very unsettled right now, what with everything going on in America, plus all the pressure on them to do well with their projects."