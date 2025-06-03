Dolly Parton reportedly rejected an invitation to appear on Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle and cooking series "With Love, Meghan."

Celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed during a recent episode of "The Nerve with Maureen Callahan" podcast that Parton's team was "livid" about the request from the Duchess of Sussex's representatives. The commentator alleged that the country music legend's management viewed the invitation as an attempt by Markle to leverage the star's popularity for her own benefit.

"They don't want to risk Dolly's epic Q score [or] her popularity by associating with Meghan Markle," Schofield said during the podcast. She also claimed that Parton's team believed the invitation was only a way for Markle to gain credibility in the lifestyle space, which is something the music star is known for.

The allegations suggest that Parton's representatives felt the former royal was only trying to capitalize on her popularity, with Schofield noting that the country star is not only incredibly popular and loved by the general public, but is also someone who can navigate different spaces and remain relevant.

Markle's Netflix series, which debuted in March 2025, features the Duchess sharing cooking, gardening, and hosting tips alongside various celebrity guests. The show has already been renewed for a second season despite mixed reviews from viewers. The first season included appearances from celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Alice Waters, and Markle's former "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer.

This would not be the first high-profile rejection Markle has experienced, based on the discussion during the podcast. Schofield and host Maureen Callahan also alleged that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé previously declined invitations to appear on Markle's "Archetypes" podcast.

"Well, never say never. You never know where you're gonna go." Parton said in a May 2025 interview with The Huffington Post, when asked about potentially collaborating with Markle on season two of her Netflix series, which contradicts the rejection claims.

Parton has successfully established herself in the lifestyle space through various ventures, including frozen meals, baking mixes, and beauty products, alongside her legendary music career and philanthropic work. Neither representatives for Parton nor Markle have publicly confirmed or denied the reported invitation or rejection.